Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide

By Joyce Lupiani and Zac Summers
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens.

ORIGINAL STORY: Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia

According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before.

Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told police her mother sent her $2,385 through the Venmo app. She also reportedly received a message from her mother along with the money that said “They are not going to let me go, love, you.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it executed several search warrants at locations directly tied to Collier and conducted preliminary interviews with those closest to the woman.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office says there is no evidence to support that this incident was related to a kidnapping or that Collier’s death was a suicide.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact investigator Cale Garrison at 706-839-0559 or investigator George Carson at 706-839-0560.

