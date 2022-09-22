Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough

The dine-and-dashers hit Miller's Ale House July 20.
The dine-and-dashers hit Miller's Ale House July 20.(McDonough Police Department)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food.

The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program.

Anyone with information should contact the McDonough Police Department at 678-782-6309.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 46 as we learn more.

