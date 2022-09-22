Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange

‘A Perfect Christmas Pairing’ looking for extras
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras.

Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.

Anyone interested in being an extra should fill out the form here. More information about the film will be released once production is completed.

