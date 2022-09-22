Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn set for Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn will return Oct. 1.

The yearly parade will be followed by a festival with food and performances by celebrities and marching bands. Raheem the Dream, Sammie and the Stillman College and Creekside High School marching bands will be among the many performers.

Frank Ski will host the Taste of Fairburn portion of the event.

The event is free and will start at 9 a.m. More information and pre-registration can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.