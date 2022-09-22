FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 90′s this afternoon; Cooler Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’ll be another nice start to the day in metro Atlanta, but hot again this afternoon with highs in the low 90′s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 93°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - Less than 20%

What you need to know

Plan on another great day with plenty of sunshine, but it will be hot again! Highs are back in the low 90′s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Thursday in Atlanta (CBS46)

Thankfully, a cool front will move through north Georgia today -- which is the first day of Fall -- and bring cooler weather through the weekend. Starting Friday, highs will drop back into the low 80′s with lows in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. As the cool front moves through the region today, winds will be higher than normal, from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

