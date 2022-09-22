Former Georgia Tech QB Taquon Marshall finds future in coaching

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Georgia Tech quarterback Taquon Marshall could not have guessed where his career has gone after leaving the Yellow Jackets. His first plans were to play in the NFL or go into sports broadcasting. Now, his life has taken a turn he never expected.

He’s entering his second season as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for Alpharetta High School.

“This is the second closest thing I’ll get to actually playing so I do enjoy it now, but I never saw myself coaching,” Marshall said.

Alpharetta head coach Jason Kervin presented Marshall with the opportunity after he retired from playing. Kervin said Marshall had the mentality he wanted to bring to the program, but also praised his Georgia Tech education and composure.

Kervin said, “I wanna surround myself with positive people. I wanna lift kids up...and [Marshall] does that too. he’s pretty vital to what we’re doing.”

The 26-year-old’s proximity to his players helps him relate to them.

“I am closer in age to them, so I can relate things they’re gonna go through. A lot of the guys, in my position group especially, are being recruited, getting Division I offers, so it’s definitely neat being able to see those reach their goals and dreams.”

As for Marshall’s goals and dreams, he hopes to coach at the college level someday.

