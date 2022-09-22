Fulton County School Board looks to install new license plate readers on school campuses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday, the Fulton County School Board will vote on new changes surrounding your child’s safety on campus.

The district will now decide whether or not to purchase and install new license plate readers on every school campus in the district.

The move comes after an alarming number of school shootings across the country concerning school parents.

“As a school superintendent of 90,000 students I can tell you that I worry and think about school safety each and every day,” Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Looney said.

To ease those concerns, Dr. Looney is spearheading this new line of defense for students.

The system entails automated license plate readers designed to spot those who shouldn’t be anywhere near your child’s school.

“Unfortunately, there are people who have been convicted of sex crimes, people that have been banned from school grounds, people who have brought weapons to school in the past and thus have court orders that say they can’t come to school. So, we want to make sure that the people as they come on to school campuses are allowed to be there and don’t pose a risk.”

If approved by school board members on Thursday, the cameras will be immediately purchased and installed at all 108 Fulton County Schools by January.

“We want to make sure that we are prepared, that we’ve made smart decisions, and we have trained to be ready to respond.”

The district says they already have proof the system works because while undergoing testing at some Fulton Schools, they even caught offenders who should not have been anywhere near their school campus.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.