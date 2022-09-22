George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic headline BridgeFest Sept. 24

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic performs during The Final Tour at Cobb Energy Center on...
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic performs during The Final Tour at Cobb Energy Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Funk legends George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will headline BridgeFest at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 24.

The musical lineup will also feature Klymaxx, City Band, Derek Smith and Vintage Vixens. The music will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will take the stage at approximately 9:30 p.m.

There will also be vendors and carnival rides.

This is the first BridgeFest since 2019 and the opening of the Amphitheater. The event is free and open to the public. More info can be found here.

