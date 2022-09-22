Gwinnett County woman with dementia missing since Sept. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing woman with dementia who is insulin dependent.

Deborah Cope, age 60, was last seen on Sept. 7. She is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Cope has curly brown hair with dark brown eyes. Cope left her home on Hunters Club Lane in Norcross on foot without her cell phone, purse or wallet. She was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and black slide-type shoes.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

