Hawks release 2022-23 promotional schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hawks released their promotional night schedule for the 2022-23 season, including two Marvel-themed nights, a healthcare appreciation night and pride night.

The schedule kicks off with opening night Oct. 19, where fans will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of State Farm.

The season features three Kids Nights: Oct. 23, Nov. 19 and Mar. 25. The first 5,000 kids in attendance Oct. 23 will receive a cape; Kids will receive a youth replica Dejounte Murray Hawks jersey Nov. 19.

There will also be two Marvel-themed nights Nov. 10 and Feb. 28. The Nov. 10 game will feature a posters giveaway and the Feb. 28 game will feature a bobblehead giveaway.

The entire promo calendar can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.