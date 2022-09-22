Heart transplant recipient honors donor by attending Elton John concert

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Steve Hilfiker calls it the power of the gift of life.

Hilfiker is a heart transplant recipient who is sharing his story with others, while also honoring his donor.

On Thursday, Hilfiker will attend Elton John’s concert in Atlanta with his donor’s sister, Vannessa.

Her brother Daniel was Hilfiker’s organ donor.

Since receiving his new heart, Hilfiker has started two foundations to promote organ donation and to push for a cure for Cardiac Sarcoidosis, which caused his heart failure.

The name of his organization is The Daniel Foundation.

“There’s nothing that can be done about the tragedy, but there is hope in organ donation,” Hilfiker said.

Hilfiker is attending the Elton John concert in hopes that John will honor Daniel before performing his song by the same name.

“The lyrics of the song “Daniel” are so strikingly similar to the life of the man Daniel,” Hilfiker said. “You have the tragedy on one end and the grief, and then you have the gift of life and a second chance.”

