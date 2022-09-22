Korean restaurant Jinbei West opening in Peachtree Corners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Korean restaurant is opening in the Peachtree Corners Town Center.

Jinbei West, a sister location to Yakitori Jinbei in Smyrna, will serve a similar menu to the Smyrna restaurant. It will serve Korean-Japanese fusion cuisine, such as Korean fried chicken, ramen and an expanded sushi menu. The 2,000-square-foot restaurant will have space for 40 guests including a 20-seat outdoor patio.

The restaurant opens Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.