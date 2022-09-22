Man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a tire shop employee

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small claims court?(Arizona's Family)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 15 years to run after he was convicted of murdering a tire shop employee in February 2021.

According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Lashon Grace was charged will malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators say on Feb. 27, Grace drove his car off an embankment in the parking lot of a tire shop at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Moreland Avenue. According to officials, “Grace asked Antonio Holder and a few other employees for assistance. He became angry with Holder when a part fell off the car as they were trying to move it off of the embankment.” Grace pulled out a gun and shot and killed Holder.

After the shooting, officials say Grace and a passenger in his car walked away from the parking lot as Atlanta police made a nearby traffic stop. Officers followed the two men, watched Grace toss a weapon and later took him into custody. The weapon matched the casings at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chaka Zulu attorneys criticize APD for investigation into June Buckhead shooting
State grants two medical cannabis "grow" licenses
State grants two medical cannabis growing licenses
State grants two medical cannabis "grow" licenses
LaGrange, GA logo
Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange