Man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a tire shop employee

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 15 years to run after he was convicted of murdering a tire shop employee in February 2021.

According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Lashon Grace was charged will malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators say on Feb. 27, Grace drove his car off an embankment in the parking lot of a tire shop at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Moreland Avenue. According to officials, “Grace asked Antonio Holder and a few other employees for assistance. He became angry with Holder when a part fell off the car as they were trying to move it off of the embankment.” Grace pulled out a gun and shot and killed Holder.

After the shooting, officials say Grace and a passenger in his car walked away from the parking lot as Atlanta police made a nearby traffic stop. Officers followed the two men, watched Grace toss a weapon and later took him into custody. The weapon matched the casings at the scene.

