Meneses’ 8th-inning HR snaps Braves’ 5-game winning streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning, and the Washington Nationals stopped the Atlanta Braves’ five-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory.

Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in an early run and scored another for playoff-bound Atlanta, which clinched its fifth straight postseason appearance a night earlier.

Atlanta began the day one game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets, who played at Milwaukee.

Atlanta had won 10 straight home games, outscoring opponents 47-16.

The Braves are 52-26 at Truist Park, with only one remaining three-game series against the Mets from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

