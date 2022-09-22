Meneses’ 8th-inning HR snaps Braves’ 5-game winning streak

Washington Nationals' Josh Palacios (68) slides safely home in the fifth inning of a baseball...
Washington Nationals' Josh Palacios (68) slides safely home in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning, and the Washington Nationals stopped the Atlanta Braves’ five-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory.

Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in an early run and scored another for playoff-bound Atlanta, which clinched its fifth straight postseason appearance a night earlier.

Atlanta began the day one game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets, who played at Milwaukee.

Atlanta had won 10 straight home games, outscoring opponents 47-16.

The Braves are 52-26 at Truist Park, with only one remaining three-game series against the Mets from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anita Outlaw
Braves welcome three-millionth fan in 2022
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., left, and third baseman Austin Riley celebrate...
Atlanta Braves clinch playoff berth for fifth straight year
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first...
Braves’ Strider has sore oblique, will miss next start
FILE - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy during a...
President Biden’s Atlanta Braves invitation to the White House draws GOP ire