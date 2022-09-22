Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosting veterans’ job fair Sept. 29
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host a job fair for military veterans Sept. 29.
More than 60 organizations will be recruiting for jobs across several industries, including project management and logistics.
Interested attendees must have a profile with RecruitMilitary, the job fair’s hosts.
The free job fair will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. More information, including how to set up a RecruitMilitary profile, can be found here.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.