Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosting veterans’ job fair Sept. 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host a job fair for military veterans Sept. 29.

More than 60 organizations will be recruiting for jobs across several industries, including project management and logistics.

Interested attendees must have a profile with RecruitMilitary, the job fair’s hosts.

The free job fair will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. More information, including how to set up a RecruitMilitary profile, can be found here.

