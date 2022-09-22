Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosting veterans’ job fair Sept. 29

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host a job fair for military veterans Sept. 29.

More than 60 organizations will be recruiting for jobs across several industries, including project management and logistics.

Interested attendees must have a profile with RecruitMilitary, the job fair’s hosts.

The free job fair will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. More information, including how to set up a RecruitMilitary profile, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missing Athens woman found dead
Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide
Citizens for Sanity have launched an Atlanta-based campaign.
‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms
Looking at metro Atlanta's congressional midterms
Presto Real Estate
Presto Real Estate