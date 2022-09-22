Michelle Obama announces ‘The Light We Carry’ 6-city book tour

FILE - This May 11, 2019 file photo shows former first lady Michelle Obama during "Becoming: An...
FILE - This May 11, 2019 file photo shows former first lady Michelle Obama during "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama," in Atlanta. The Obama’s Higher Ground and Spotify announced Thursday that the former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By ORhonde Chapman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Michelle Obama announces a six-city tour to promote her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

In a video Wednesday, the former first lady revealed plans to visit six U.S. cities this fall.

Obama is set to come to the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on December 3 during the tour.

“This book means so much to me — it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty,” Obama said in a release. “On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

Presale tickets are available now through Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. by registering for the “Verified Fan” presale.

The remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full book tour schedule below.

The Light We Carry Book Tour Schedule

November 15Warner Theatre, Washington D.C.

November 18: The Met, Philadelphia

December 3: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

December 5: Chicago Theatre, Chicago

December 10: The Masonic, San Francisco

December 13: YouTube Theater, Los Angeles

