National Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: 263 days to reach equal pay

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - September 21 is National Black Women’s Equal Pay Day — marking how far into 2022 Black women must work to catch up to what white, non-Hispanic men made last year alone (that’s nine months and 21 days or 263 days of work to be exact).

In the U.S., the average Black women makes just 58 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. Black mothers make 50 cents to every dollar a white father makes. In total, Black women lose an estimated $964,400 to the wage gap over the course of a 40-year career.

So what can be done? CBS46 talked with Northwestern Mutual Financial Representative Dr. Nicole Garner Scott about the road to closing the wage gap.

