No injuries after Heirloom Market and Bakeshop fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as the Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop burned for hours on Wednesday evening.

“This building is a landmark in our community and it’s heartbreaking,” said Tom Sambdman, a customer.

He would normally visit the bakeshop every week.

“They have a very nice bakery, donuts, and sandwiches,” he said.

He was one of many customers who stood and watched the old building burn away priceless items inside, and memories.

“They had their antiques and beautiful things. People had different little booths set up,” said Joyce Hutson, describing the inside of the building.

The Coweta County fire chief said they got the call earlier in the evening from people working inside.

“Workers inside noticed there was some smoke and started seeing some fire,” said Chief Robby Flanagan.

The exact cause is still under investigation. Luckily, nobody was injured. The chief said the building is considered historic in this area, and it has been remodeled numerous times. It’s now a total loss. But the community said they will band together to help business owners and vendors rebuild.

“I hope they know how much they mean to us and I am sure we will all rally around them at this time,” said Sandman.

