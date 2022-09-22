Police searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at Fulton County court

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Fulton County courthouse on Thursday.

According to officials, the man is described as being an African-American male, who is around 5-feet-5 inches and has a muscular build. He was seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top with a short haircut.

He was last seen in the area around the Justice Center Complex.

Anyone who sees this man is advised to not approach and immediately call 911.

