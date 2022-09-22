Police searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at Fulton County court

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Fulton County courthouse on Thursday.

According to officials, the man is described as being an African-American male, who is around 5-feet-5 inches and has a muscular build. He was seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top with a short haircut.

He was last seen in the area around the Justice Center Complex.

Anyone who sees this man is advised to not approach and immediately call 911.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.