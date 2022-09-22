‘Rainbow fentanyl’ seen in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s seeing what’s called “rainbow fentanyl” on the streets.

The brightly colored drugs look like candy making them more appealing to children. They can also come in pill form or look like sidewalk chalk.

The Georgia Department of Public Health just released a report highlighting the chokehold fentanyl has on our communities.

Four Georgia teenagers died after a fentanyl overdose in 2019. Last year, 36 teenagers died of it. That’s an 800 percent increase.

