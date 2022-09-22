Restaurant Report Card: NCG Cinema in Stone Mountain scores 67; Marlow’s Tavern earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection.

The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.

The Gwinnett County Environmental Health Department shared a photograph taken by the inspector which illustrates the problem.

“Look I’d love to have the conversation with you, I’m not the one to have the conversation with you. My regional manager actually is coming in today and he’d be the one to answer all of your questions,” An NCG Cinema employee said

While waiting for the regional manager to show up, CBS46 was eventually told he would not be dropping by the theatre because he was busy training a new manager to eventually take over the Stone Mountain cinema.

There were several other good scores around metro Atlanta. In Clayton County, Long John Silvers on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro picked up 92-points. In Cobb County, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar on Sandy Plains Road in Marietta scored a 95 and in DeKalb County, Waikikie Hawaiian BBQ on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta earned 97-points.

And at Marlow’s Tavern on Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been around nearly 20 years and Johns Creek is their original location. So, when you step inside you know you’re going to get a great ambiance, first-class food and they’ll even make you a signature cocktail to go with that meal.

You may want to start with their hummus or a salad, they also serve St. Louis ribs, fried macaroni and cheese and jalapeno muffins, a tavern burger with chickpea fries, salmon over green bean casserole, shrimp and grits, and you might want to finish it off with a nice honey bourbon bread pudding.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.