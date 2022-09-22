Sandy Springs High School student-athlete dies following medical emergency during flag football practice

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs High School student-athlete has died following a medical emergency during flag football practice after school, according to police.

Sandy Springs Police confirmed to CBS46 that there was a student-athlete death at a Sandy Springs High School. Police did not specify which high school the student attended.

CBS46 confirmed with team officials the student whose name we are not releasing at this time attended The Weber School on Roswell Road.

CBS46 is working to learn more details at this time but we did speak with students on the team who witnessed the medical emergency and described it as “horrible”.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.