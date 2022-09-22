Sandy Springs High School student-athlete dies following medical emergency during flag football practice

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs High School student-athlete has died following a medical emergency during flag football practice after school, according to police.

Sandy Springs Police confirmed to CBS46 that there was a student-athlete death at a Sandy Springs High School. Police did not specify which high school the student attended.

CBS46 confirmed with team officials the student whose name we are not releasing at this time attended The Weber School on Roswell Road.

CBS46 is working to learn more details at this time but we did speak with students on the team who witnessed the medical emergency and described it as “horrible”.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man shares story of organ donation
Heart transplant recipient honors donor by attending Elton John concert
L.O.S.T revenue debate exposes ‘rift’ between cities and Fulton County. Without resolution,...
L.O.S.T revenue debate exposes ‘rift’ between cities and Fulton County
Man shares story of organ donation
Man shares story of organ donation
No injuries after bakery goes up in flames
No injuries after Heirloom Market and Bakeshop fire