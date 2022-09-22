Six Atlanta chefs participating in Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Six Atlanta chefs will create dishes inspired by Georgia peanuts during Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week Oct. 4 to 9.

Bastone chef Past Pascarella, Twisted Soul’s Robert Butts, Canoe’s Matt Basford, Talat Market’s Parnass Savang, The Woodall’s Karl Gorline and Nick’s Westside’s Nick Leahy will participate. The dishes vary from Basford’s peanut macarons with chocolate mousse to Gorline’s BBQ Octopus Sous Vide.

Chefs in Athens, Blue Ridge, Columbus, Savannah, St. Simons Island and Tifton are also participating.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.