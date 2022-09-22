Six Atlanta chefs participating in Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week

Peanuts
Peanuts(Pixabay)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Six Atlanta chefs will create dishes inspired by Georgia peanuts during Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week Oct. 4 to 9.

Bastone chef Past Pascarella, Twisted Soul’s Robert Butts, Canoe’s Matt Basford, Talat Market’s Parnass Savang, The Woodall’s Karl Gorline and Nick’s Westside’s Nick Leahy will participate. The dishes vary from Basford’s peanut macarons with chocolate mousse to Gorline’s BBQ Octopus Sous Vide.

Chefs in Athens, Blue Ridge, Columbus, Savannah, St. Simons Island and Tifton are also participating.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fairburn Fall Festival
Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn set for Oct. 1
Geraldine Brooks
City of Roswell to host Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Oct. 1
An Audi Quattro e-tron electric vehicle is shown Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, following a news...
Peachtree Corners to host electric vehicle car show Sept. 24
Southern Belle
Southern Belle hosts charity dinner Sept. 25