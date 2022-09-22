Snellville man wanted for kidnapping, rape, and aggravated child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating 30-year-old Akeem Alleyne of Snellville. Alleyne is wanted for, Kidnapping, Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation and Aggravated Child Molestation by Sodomy.

On Sept. 21, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a 911 call from the mother of a 15-year-old saying she had been assaulted. The victim called a friend hysterical stating she had been raped a few hours prior on Sept. 20. Alleyne raped and sexually assaulted the child at his home. Alleyne’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

AKEEM ALLEYNE TRUCK (GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)

If anyone has any information to share in this case or have been a victim or know someone that may have been a victim, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.