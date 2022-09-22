State grants two medical cannabis growing licenses

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today, our state is moving closer to giving people a legal way to buy marijuana.

State officials awarded Georgia medical marijuana production licenses to two companies: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC.

They can now grow, make and sell THC oil.

The oil can’t have more than five percent THC, the compound that makes people high.

Georgia authorized medical marijuana in 2015. People can use it to treat various illnesses including seizures, Parkinson’s disease and terminal cancers.

