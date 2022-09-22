Walkway collapse injures 17 on coastal Georgia dock
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Ga. (AP) — A metal boat gangway collapsed on a coastal Georgia dock, injuring 17 people, including six who were sent to local hospitals.
A group of Navy veterans was boarding a cruise on Tuesday in St. Marys, Georgia when the gangway collapsed with a loud noise.
Those waiting were Navy veterans and relatives having a reunion of crew members of the submarine USS Angler.
St. Marys Mayor John Morrissey says it’s too early to tell why the city-owned ramp collapsed.
The city has temporarily closed its piers and boat ramps to inspect for other problems.
