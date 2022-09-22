WATCH: Chaka Zulu attorneys hold press conference to discuss murder charge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A press conference is being held Thursday by the attorney for an Atlanta music executive who has been charged with murder.

Chaka Zulu, who is the longtime manager for the well-known rapper Ludacris, was involved in an incident outside of a Buckhead restaurant in June.

Zulu claims that he was attacked by a group of men and he was forced to defend himself.

Three men, including Zulu, were shot during the incident. One man died and Zulu was badly injured.

According to the criminal warrant obtained by CBS46, Ahmed Obafemi, also known as Chaka Zulu, knowingly and intentionally did commit the offense of murder, shooting Artez Jamil Benton in the chest with a firearm causing his death.

