Woman scammed out of $10K at Perimeter Mall, police issue warning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is out $10,000 after she was scammed at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody Police Department.

Police say the woman claims she was approached at the mall by another woman who told her she was playing a card game for money and asked the victim to witness the game so she “would not be taken advantage of.” The unknown woman told the victim she would pay her $200 for her assistance.

The woman took the victim to a table where she saw a man playing a three-card game. The victim told police that the bets approached $30,000 and she realized she was picking the right card each time.

The dealer then asked the victim if she wanted to play. The victim agreed and the dealer told her she would need at least $10,000 to show good faith on her bet of $30,000.

Police say the victim drove to her bank and withdrew $10,000. She returned to the mall and met the dealer who set up the cards. When the victim chose the wrong card, the dealer grabbed the envelope of cash and walked away.

Dunwoody PD says this is not the first time someone has been scammed out of a large sum of money through a “game” at a mall. Police say that if you are ever approached by a random person asking if you would like to make some money, simply say “No, thank you” and walk away.

CBS46 is reaching out to the mall for comment.

The case is still under investigation.

