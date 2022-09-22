‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two months before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, commuters in metro Atlanta are seeing a new series of conservative-themed billboards designed to parody many progressive, left-leaning beliefs and ideologies.

The billboards are financed by Citizens for Sanity, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization whose contributions are not tax deductible. The group describes itself as “group dedicated to returning common sense to America and defeating the woke ideologies that threaten our nation and the freedoms we cherish.”

The organization said its four new billboards are designed “to highlight the radical soft-on-crime policies of today’s political left, including Senator Raphael Warnock.”

NEW ⬇️



Thank you, @SenatorWarnock, for voting to keep violent predators out of jail. Unmasked toddlers are the real criminals. pic.twitter.com/pJvR1cJKaz — Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) September 21, 2022

Warnock is in a close reelection battle with GOP challenger Herschel Walker. Recent polls show the race is virtually deadlocked, and control of the U.S. senate could be decided by this race.

Gov. Brian Kemp is also facing a reelection challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is again seeking to become the nation’s first African American female governor.

If you went to the Atlanta Braves game today, we hope you saw this important message in the neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/eYPvemS0Ii — Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) September 21, 2022

One of the billboards is located along the downtown connector near Ivan Allen Boulevard.

Also in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/9S99iGMjNJ — Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) September 21, 2022

The messages come only days after former President Donald Trump slammed the city of Atlanta and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterms

On Monday, Trump accused Willis of conducting a “strictly political witch hunt” as she pursues an investigation into alleged election interfering in the 2020 presidential vote count.

:Atlanta, Georgia, is number “1″ in the Country in murders and heinous crimes, especially on a per capita basis - even worse than now-fabled Chicago, yet the District Attorney there is spending almost all of her waking hours, which aren’t many, on attempting to prosecute a very popular president, Donald J. Trump, who got more votes in 2020 than any sitting president in the history of the United States.”

New in Atlanta, GA! 👇 pic.twitter.com/iH2YYFsIvR — Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) September 21, 2022

“At a time when crime and costs are spiking both in Atlanta and nationwide, the radical left is showing where their priorities truly lie: taking it easy on violent criminals and pushing to defund and “reimagine” police departments,” said Ian Prior, a strategic consultant for Citizens for Sanity, in a media statement.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.