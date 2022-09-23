Two teenagers, ages 17 and 13, dead after house fire in Paulding County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two male teenages -- ages 17 and 13 -- are dead after a fire in their home on Baskin Road in Paulding County.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:18 p.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, the house was 50% involved. The state fire marshals are on their way to the scene.

The teens were home alone at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. CBS46 has a crew on the way. Check back for details.

NOTE: The original story stated the 17-year-old was dead and 13-year-old was taken to a hospital. The younger teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MAP OF THE AREA

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.