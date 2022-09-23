2 homes damaged after fire spread to neighbor’s home in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The cause of a fire that burned two homes Friday morning in northeast Atlanta is under investigation.

Atlanta Fire Rescue says its fire crews responded to the fire on the 200 block of Martha Avenue around 5:25 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from two neighboring homes. One car was also engulfed in flames.

Two houses caught on fire in NE Atlanta on Martha Ave. Family members tell us their 85 year old god mother was living inside the home that went up in flames. She was inside w/ her son, they both made it out. The fire spread to their neighbors. Cause still unknown @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/qfXUc64nMG — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 23, 2022

Family members tell us their 85-year-old godmother was living inside the home that went up in flames. She was inside with her son at the time and they both made it out safe.

Both homes suffered significant damage. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross has been called to assist.

