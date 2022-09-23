3rd suspect arrested for July murder of football coach in Peachtree Corners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A third person has been arrested in connection to the death of Bradley Coleman outside of a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners in July.

20-year-old Josiah Hughley from Lithonia was arrested in Atlanta by US Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit on Sept. 22.

He is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond.

Miles Collins and David Jarrad Booker of Stone Mountain were arrested Aug. 1 and July 20 respectively.

Coleman was putting air in his tires when a black 4-door car pulled up next to him.

One of the car’s occupants got out and got into the driver’s seat of Coleman’s car.

Coleman attempted to stop his vehicle from being stolen and got into a fight with the person inside of his car.

Another person then got out of the suspects’ vehicle and became involved.

In the meantime, someone pulled up behind Coleman’s vehicle without knowing what was going on.

When the thief tried to back up Coleman’s car, he hit that vehicle.

He then got out of the vehicle. At that time, Coleman was shot.

The two men he had been fighting with got into their car and they drove away.

