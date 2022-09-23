Airbnb says house party complaints have dropped 70 percent in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Thursday, regional leaders, real estate professionals, and property owners gathered in downtown Atlanta to discuss the latest regulations surrounding short-term rentals in Atlanta.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington led the discussion as part of his role with the HOA Alliance.

On the panel, an official from Airbnb addressed concerns of house parties associated to Airbnb rentals.

“Airbnb has a no party policy on our platform. Period,” said Nia Keith Brown, Southeast Public Policy Manager for Airbnb.

“It’s not good for our community trust, which is the foundation of the longevity of our business on one side, but also just being decent generally,” said Brown, in front of a small crowd in downtown Atlanta.

Brown said that complaints about house parties tied to Atlanta Airbnb rentals have dropped 70 percent in the last year, since the company changed its policies around house parties.

Brown stressed Airbnb also does not allow any rentals with more than ten people.

She said they have ramped up their efforts to crack down on any hosts or renters who violate these policies.

Any neighbor who has a complaint against a potential house party tied to an Airbnb can report it to the company.

Some community members asked about how to best work with their HOAs or property owners to allow them to operate an Airbnb.

In Atlanta, one apartment complex has this sign posted reads, “No Airbnb. No Short term rentals. Any person entering the building for this purpose will be charged with trespassing.”

Erin Glynn, real estate attorney, said you can try and work with your HOA to make exceptions.

“There are definitely ways to get the HOAs on board but if they’re not, you have three choices. Abide by the rules, change the rules, or leave,” said Glynn.

Atlanta passed new regulations around short-term rentals earlier this year. They went into effect in March.

However, according to its website, these regulations will not be enforced until December 5.

