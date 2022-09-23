Atlanta mother pleading for hit-and-run driver who killed daughter to come forward

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brittany Glover was hit and killed on Monday morning while walking across Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in west Atlanta.

Brittany’s mother says all she wants is her daughter back but she knows that will never happen.

Instead, she’s begging for the driver of the vehicle who killed her daughter to come forward.

Glover’s mother says her daughter was leaving an event when she was struck and the driver sped off, leaving her to die.

Atlanta Police say they have little to go on. Valerie is pleading with the community to speak up if they know anything or saw anything.

