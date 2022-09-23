Braves Country podcast taping at Smith’s Olde Bar Oct. 6

Former Atlanta Braves player Ryan Klesko reacts after hitting the ball in the 1995 World Series...
Former Atlanta Braves player Ryan Klesko reacts after hitting the ball in the 1995 World Series Champions vs. Braves Legends softball game before a baseball game between the Braves and the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Atlanta.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 23, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves Country podcast will hold its second live taping at Smith’s Olde Bar Oct. 6.

The podcast is collaborating with Live at the Print Shop to host the live recording. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the podcast will begin taping at 7 p.m.

Special guests include former Brave Ryan Klesko and singer/songwriters Brent Cobb and Adam Hood. In addition to Braves playoff talk, Cobb and Hood will perform live on the show.

Tickets can be found here. The episode will be released the next day wherever the Braves County podcast is found.

