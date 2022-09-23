Braves Country podcast taping at Smith’s Olde Bar Oct. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves Country podcast will hold its second live taping at Smith’s Olde Bar Oct. 6.

The podcast is collaborating with Live at the Print Shop to host the live recording. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the podcast will begin taping at 7 p.m.

Special guests include former Brave Ryan Klesko and singer/songwriters Brent Cobb and Adam Hood. In addition to Braves playoff talk, Cobb and Hood will perform live on the show.

Tickets can be found here. The episode will be released the next day wherever the Braves County podcast is found.

