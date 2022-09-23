Coweta County man used a belt as a tourniquet to save a man after car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Coweta County man is being hailed as a hero after saving a man by using his belt as a tourniquet to stop a car crash victim from bleeding out.

Michael Stuart is being honored for his life-saving efforts. The victim lost his leg but survived.

You never know when you will be the person who is at the right place at the right time.

”This traumatic injury involved a worker who was standing behind a vehicle, another vehicle ran into the back of it trapping the person in between,” said Coweta County Fire Chief Robby Flanagan.

”I was looking at our notes in our CAD system and it said possible complete amputation,” said Patrick Gutierrez, Lt Paramedic/SWAT Tactical Medic in Coweta County.

You never know when you are the person, who can act when no one else is around.

”I work from home and this happened a couple of lots from my house,” said hero, Michael Stuart, “I heard the accident, opened up the window, and saw what was going on. I heard some panicked voices. So, I ran down the street and got there in about 30 seconds of it happening.”

Michael Stuart is being celebrated today, for using a belt as a tourniquet to save a man’s life who was bleeding out.

”We invited Michael here today because he is just a citizen who responded before our crews were able to get there,” said Chief Flanagan.

”My engine was the first one to arrive on the scene,” said Gutierrez, “I am fairly convinced that if that citizen wasn’t there to help, the patient would not have survived.”

”I am a Christian man and believe God puts us where we need to be,” said Stuart.

In the days since the accident, Michael has stayed in touch with the victim’s best friend. He says it makes him feel good to know that life can go on from here, for everyone involved.

“I was there for the worst moment of his life and I want to be there for the best time of his life if I can be,” said Stuart.

