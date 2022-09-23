DeKalb couple say neighbor’s abandoned pool a breeding ground for mosquitoes

DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46) - An elderly couple in DeKalb County claim the abandoned pool next to their home is a mosquito breeding ground.

Jeannette Baker and her husband, Willie, have lived at their home, located at the corner of Bouldercrest Road and Town Country Drive, since 1971. However, recently they haven’t been able to enjoy their backyard.

“We can’t get anyone to do anything about it,” Jeannette said.

The couple, in their 70s, said the problem is the house next door. There’s an uncovered pool filled with green, stagnant water that’s been attracting hordes of mosquitoes for years. They worry about possible mosquito-borne illnesses.

“It’s a lot of mosquitoes. I’m afraid one will give us a virus.”



The Bakers have lived at their DeKalb home since 1971. But they haven’t enjoyed their yard in years because the abandoned pool next door attracts mosquitoes. They called @cbs46. The action from the county at 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/5Pz7w6FOzh — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) September 23, 2022

“I mean, when my husband cutting grass, he can’t rest at night because he’s still scratching, trying to get the hurt just the pain to stop,” said Jeannette. “It’s really bad. It’s a lot of mosquitoes.”

Jeannette said the few times she and her husband are outside, they have to spray a ton of bug spray or wear long sleeves.

“And we’ve called the Health Department,” she added. “They haven’t responded. And we’ve talked to the neighbor. And they haven’t done anything about it yet. So, we need to get something taken care of now.”

When CBS46 reporter Zac Summers called the owner of the home, she said she was working to fill the pool.

“How soon are you going to do that?” Zac asked. “About a month,” she replied.

CBS46 also contacted the DeKalb County Health Department. An investigator stopped by the home Friday afternoon and treated the pool with larvicide. They also issued a notice of violation (NOV). The property owner agreed to drill holes in the pool shell and fill the pool with clean dirt by Oct. 28.

“The property owner agreed to drill holes in the pool shell, provide photo proof of the drilled holes, and then fill the pool in with clean dirt by the agreed upon date,” a DeKalb County Health Department spokesperson said in an email to CBS46.

“Contact was also made with the original complainant, Mr. Baker, informing him of our intervention plans, which was to include treating the pool today for mosquitoes and the NOV issued to the owner, so that the pool will be filled in within the next few weeks.”

The Bakers said they’re relieved the issue is finally being addressed.

“I’m very relieved and I appreciate you, CBS46 taking this issue up because we had no one else to do it,” a cheerful Willie said.

The property owner was warned that failure to correct the pool problem by Oct. 28 could result in legal action.

If you are a DeKalb County resident and experience a similar situation, call 404-508-7900.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.