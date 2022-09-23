FIRST ALERT: Upper 50′s to start Friday; Sunny this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grab the jacket this morning as temperatures are in the upper 50′s to start your day!

Friday’s summary

High - 79°

Normal high - 82°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’s more than 10 degrees cooler this morning in Atlanta with lows starting in the upper 50′s! Despite the chilly start, it’ll be a great day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s.

Friday in Atlanta
Friday in Atlanta(CBS46)

Saturday will also start in the 50′s with plenty sunshine Saturday afternoon. Another front will move through north Georgia Sunday, which will lead to a 30% chance of showers Sunday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

