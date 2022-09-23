Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance.

Others have been able to access the money, with the state saying more than 270,000 people claimed $95.5 million in the first three days of the program, including $30 million that has already been spent through more than 580,000 transactions.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced the plan to spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on the payments in August.

The state started transmitting the money electronically to benefit recipients on Tuesday.

