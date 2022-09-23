‘Illuminights at the Zoo’ retuning to Zoo Atlanta Nov. 21

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Chinese lantern festival Illuminights at the Zoo will return to Zoo Atlanta Nov. 21.

Zoo Atlanta partnered with Hanart Culture to create Chinese-style lanterns depicting larger-than-life flora and fauna. Each handcrafted lantern is the result of thousands of hours of work. There are more than 80 lanterns in total, lit with environmentally friendly LED lights.

Tickets are on sale here. The event will be open 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Jan. 15, 2023. Zoo Atlanta members will get an exclusive preview beginning Nov. 15.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.