Inmate death at Fulton County Jail prompts multi-agency investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that resulted in an inmate’s death.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that involved three detainees and left one detainee dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation continues.

