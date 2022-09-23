INTERVIEW: REVOLT Summit CEO Detavio

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The REVOLT Summit is returning to Atlanta this weekend and will feature panels, keynotes and conversations from Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Iddris Sandu, Tamika D. Mallory, Big Freedia, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, 19 Keys, DJ Drama, Tezlyn Figaro, Tariq Nasheed, Bimma Williams, LaRussell, and more.

This year’s immersive two-day event will focus on exploring the future of Hip Hop and culture across categories while empowering the next generation of rising future-makers.

The CEO of REVOLT, Detavio, joined CBS46 this morning to talk about the event.

