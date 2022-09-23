INTERVIEW: REVOLT Summit CEO Detavio

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The REVOLT Summit is returning to Atlanta this weekend and will feature panels, keynotes and conversations from Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Iddris Sandu, Tamika D. Mallory, Big Freedia, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, 19 Keys, DJ Drama, Tezlyn Figaro, Tariq Nasheed, Bimma Williams, LaRussell, and more.

This year’s immersive two-day event will focus on exploring the future of Hip Hop and culture across categories while empowering the next generation of rising future-makers.

RELATED: REVOLT Summit theme announced as ‘The Future is Now’

The CEO of REVOLT, Detavio, joined CBS46 this morning to talk about the event.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

REVOLT Summit returns to Atlanta
Revolt Summit returns to Atlanta
2 homes damaged after fire spread to neighbor’s home in northeast Atlanta
2 homes damaged after fire spread to neighbor’s home in northeast Atlanta
Fulton County Jail
Inmate death at Fulton County Jail prompts multi-agency investigation
Airbnb says complaints have dropped
Airbnb says house party complaints have dropped