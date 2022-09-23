‘Museum of the Moon’ coming to Underground Atlanta Oct. 7

The Museum of the Moon art installation in Ely Cathedral.
The Museum of the Moon art installation in Ely Cathedral.(James Billings | Museum of the Moon)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The inflatable moon installation Museum of the Moon will come to Underground Atlanta Oct. 7.

Museum of the Moon is a 1:500,000 scale representation of the lunar surface created by British artist Luke Jerram. It features high-resolution NASA imagery.

The installation is soundtracked by award-winning composer Dan Jones and a selection of Atlanta DJs. There will also be dance performances and art exhibits.

The installation collects experiences as it travels around the country, adding to its displays to create a fresh experience at each stop.

It is open to the public and will be at Underground Atlanta until Oct. 9.

