Out And About in the ATL | Sept. 23-25, 2022

The weather will be darn near perfect this weekend and there's no excuse for sitting at home. There's plenty of free festivals and other events happening in the metro Atlanta area. Here are a few:

FRIDAY

Friendship Center of Atlanta is hostings its 25th-anniversary benefit dinner feature live jazz, great food and opportunities to support their art and garden programs.

The opening reception for Below the Belt and Inches Above art installation is happening. The temporary public art installation has conceptual photography at its bases.

The Out on Film Festival continues through Sunday at Landmark Midtown Cinema. The LGBTQ film festival is celebrating its 35th year with movies you can watch at home or in the theater.

The City of Atlanta’s Summer Movie Series will feature “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is Rosa Burney Park.

SLANDER, the DJ/producer duo consisting of Derek Andersen and Scott Land from Los Angeles, is bringing its Thrive Tour to The Eastern. They will be performing with EPTIC, Leotrix and REDLINE.

Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is performing at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

SATURDAY

The History of Ft. McPherson Voice and Visualization Exhibit will take place at Fr. McPherson. The interactive experience features large-scale images by photographer Jena Jones with QR codes that provide access to an audio interview conducted by Althea Brown.

House of Hope Atlanta is hosting a Women’s Wellness Day featuring breast cancer screenings, pre-diabetes screenings, massages, healthy cooking demos, mental health sessions, exercise classes, food trucks and COVID-19 testing.

The 31st annual AIDS Walk & Musicfest featuring Wale and Tina is happening at Piedmont Park, There will be a 5K run and walk culminating with a concert.

West Ponce businesses open their patios and parking lots for the West Ponce Music Stroll. Bands will play throughout the day. Three bands will culminate the day on a large stage outside The Marlay. The day will kick off with a 5K run and 1-mile dog walk. There will also be an artists market, chalk artists and yoga.

The North Georgia State Fair is underway in Cobb County. The traditional fair features rides, games, livestock, entertainment, fair food and more.

The Red Hare Oktoberfest at Red Hare Brewing Company in Marietta will feature live music, specialty steins, a stein-holding contest and Dachshund races.

The Atlanta Indian Film Festival at Aurora Cineplex in Roswell will feature popular Indian cinema and Indian directors, actors and producers.

ELEVATE presents Dance on the Square at Colony Square under the direction of Emory Professor of Dance Julio medina. The performance will consist of 3 pieces.

Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant in Midtown Atlanta is hosting a game watch party for Michigan vs. Maryland. There will be food and drink specials and designated seating.

The City of East Point is hosting Salsa in the City in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on the front lawn of city hall. There will be a live salsa band, food vendors and DJ.

The Lake Clair Community Trust is hosting the Jerry Jam Fall Fest featuring live music, food trucks and wine and beer for sale.

Drive Electric Georgia is hosting an Electic Vehicle Car Show at Manheim Metro Atlanta on Metropolitan Parkway.

Concert on the Green at Logan Farm Park in Acworth will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be food, music and dancing.

The Ship & Anchor Pub in Sandy Springs is hosting an ‘80s throwback party. Wear your best neon, silk shirts, pleats and shoulder pads. The bigger the better.

The City of Atlanta’s Summer Movie Series will feature “Black Widow” in Kathryn Johnston Park.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is kicking off a new season by pairing guest conductor Pete Oundijian and piano legend Emanuel Ax for a classic concerto by Mozart paired with the riveting To Awaken the Sleeper by Joel Thompson featuring words by Harlem Renaissance luminary James Baldwin. The program concludes with Rachmaninov’s blazing orchestral romp, Symphonic Dances.

American alternative rock band Vertical Horizon from Washington, D.C., is performing on the town green in Peachtree Corners.

Slipknot is bringing their Fall 2022 Knotfest Roadshow to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Special Guests include Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire.

Acclaimed Australian indie-dance trio Crooked Colours is performing with SWIMM at Terminal West on West Marietta Street.

Qualusi Vinyards in Acworth is hosting a harvest vendor fair with grape stomping, live music and more. 20+ local vendors, live music by Noah Sampson and Rich Gunderlock and a food truck.

SUNDAY

Westview Cemetery is offering a guided tour. Learn about the lives of important Atlantans like Joel Chandler Harris, Donald Lee Hollowell and Harriett Harwell Wilson High. Tours will include the 1890 Gatehouse and, time permitting, the massive Spanish Plateresque Westview Abbey and chapel.

The Cascade Springs Nature Preserve will feature the project unveiling of “A Radiance,” a site-specific installation created by artist Dorothy O’Connor featuring life-sized handmade wood veneer birds.

Sunday in the Park featuring Tunes from the Tombs is happening at Historic Oakland Cemetery. There will be tours, craft beer and alcoholic beverages, am artist market and museum store pop-up shop, food trucks, vendors and live music by SUSTO and special guests Sailing to Denver.

Disney on Ice presents “Frozen & Encanto” at State Farm Arena. The show features favorite and magical moments from both Disney movies.

Little 5 Points Ghost Tour is a 1.5-hour trek through the bohemian neighborhood’s most historic and eerie landmarks.

Park Tavern’s Sunset Sessions Finale will feature The Nude Party Band performing ‘60s rock, The Mammoths Band, and Pear Charles, who has been described as a stoner Lana Dil Rey or a Jenny Lewis with grit.

The American rock band Clutch, Helmet and Quicksand are performing at The Eastern.

The Mars Volta Tour makes a stop at Tabernacle Atlanta. Mars Volta is an American progressive rock band from El Paso, Texas.

