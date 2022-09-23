Pedestrian critical after being hit by a car on SR 120 in Cobb County

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Cobb County
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Cobb County
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Cobb County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting that the pedestrian is in critical condition. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

All westbound lanes of SR 120/N. Marietta Parkway at the intersection of Fairground Street are currently closed as police investigate.

Chopper46 LIVE above the scene:

WATCH LIVE: All westbound lanes closed on SR 120 at Fairground Street in Cobb County after pedestrian struck by vehicle

WATCH LIVE: Chopper46 is LIVE above the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on SR 120 in Cobb County. All westbound lanes are currently closed at Fairground Street. >> https://bit.ly/3RcpwiZ

Posted by CBS46 on Friday, September 23, 2022

