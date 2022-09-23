Pedestrian critical after being hit by a car on SR 120 in Cobb County
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Cobb County.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting that the pedestrian is in critical condition. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
All westbound lanes of SR 120/N. Marietta Parkway at the intersection of Fairground Street are currently closed as police investigate.
Chopper46 LIVE above the scene:
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.