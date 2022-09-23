Pedestrian critical after being hit by a car on SR 120 in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Cobb County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting that the pedestrian is in critical condition. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

All westbound lanes of SR 120/N. Marietta Parkway at the intersection of Fairground Street are currently closed as police investigate.

Chopper 46 on scene at the intersection of N. Marietta Pkwy and Fairground St. after a pedestrian was hit. Updates now on Wake Up Atlanta. #ATLtraffic @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/4q4jjdpqmF — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) September 23, 2022

