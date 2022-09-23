Personal data leaked from Fulton County, according to election officials

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Personal data has been leaked from Fulton County servers, according to county election officials. The data was shared with a man who applied to be a temporary poll worker.

The man received a spreadsheet with the names, races, birth dates, Social Security numbers and addresses of over 1900 people.

Fulton County confirmed the veracity of the leak to CBS46. The county called the leak “an isolated incident that appears to be the result of human error.” The county will notify those affected by the incident and give them credit monitoring services.

