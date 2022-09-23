Safety precautions being made after Brookwood high school shooting threat
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a student left a disturbing threat on a bathroom wall at Brookwood High School on Monday, officials announced extra safety precautions being made at the school.
Worried parents at Brookwood High School pulled their kids out of class, and even more, students skipped school altogether on Tuesday following a threat that hinted at a possible school shooting. The parking lots outside the high school in Snellville were noticeably empty Tuesday afternoon. Madison Edwards, a senior, was among the students who chose to attend classes as police continued to investigate a threat found inside a school bathroom on Monday.
“It was bad,” Edwards said. “There was barely anyone here, I guess, out of fear of what would happen. My teacher was even afraid to let kids out of the classroom.”
The threat, written on a bathroom wall, said, ‘Tomorrow during 3rd I will show all my bull[ies] who I am.” Beneath the message was a bullet that stood upright on the toilet.
On Thursday, Brookwood High School Principal Brett Savage issued the following statement:
With Homecoming events this weekend, we will be taking the precautions below to promote the safety of those in attendance.
At the football game, we will have the following safety precautions:
- Eight SROs will be present at the gates and monitor attendees.
- No book bags will be allowed, and the clear bag policy will be enforced to monitor what is brought into the stadium. (Football game expectations)
- At least 12 school administrators will be on duty monitoring the crowd and surrounding areas.
At the dances on Saturday night, we will have the following safety precautions:
- A single point of entry for all participants and a single point of exit have been established. A. Enter through the front lobby (Gold Gym) B. Exit through the Maroon Gym Lobby
- Over 80 faculty members will be on-site throughout the dance to monitor and supervise.
- The same clear bag policy that is used for football will be enforced. Students should be ready to show the contents of any unclear bags to the security administrator.
- All tickets must be purchased in advance, and students will be required to show their ID upon entry.
- Our full administrative staff will be on duty to monitor and supervise.
- Multiple SROs will be on duty to support, monitor, and supervise.
- Students will not be permitted re-entry for any reason if a student leaves the dance.
- School rules apply at the dance and will be enforced.
- Parents must pick students up from the Maroon Gym/Student parking lot.
On Tuesday, Bernard Watson, a spokesperson with Gwinnett County Public Schools, said school resource officers are working around the clock to find the person responsible. While investigators believe it was not a credible threat, the district wants to assure parents that it takes these matters seriously and examines each as if they are real.
A 2019 survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed almost nine percent of students had not gone to school at least one day in the prior month because they felt they were unsafe.
Watson said additional officers will be at Brookwood High for the foreseeable future.
Brookwood High’s principal sent the following message to parents on Tuesday:
