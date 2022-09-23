Safety precautions being made after Brookwood high school shooting threat

Dear Brookwood High School families,

I am writing to update you on our investigation of the incident that occurred on Monday.

We have identified the student determined to be responsible for the threat. Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken. Threatening students and staff, sparking fear, and disrupting teaching and learning will not be tolerated. I sincerely thank the parents, staff, and students who cooperated with us during our investigation and provided information that was helpful in our search. Your partnership made the difference.

On a similar note, I was sent numerous pictures of one of our students who was wearing a belt made of bullets. When alerted to this picture on Monday, our team immediately investigated and addressed the student and his parent. Based on video evidence of who went in and out of the bathroom where the threat was made, we were able to see that this student was not involved. We have addressed the inappropriate belt and issued proper consequences.

This was a challenging week at Brookwood; however, I believe that we can always learn through challenging times. We are committed to providing support for our students as we move forward. Our counseling team is available for students to connect with as they may need. Also, we will continue to have additional School Resource Officer (SRO) support on campus for the remainder of this week.

I know this has been a difficult week as these types of threats are very unsettling and concerning. The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority. I am proud to be a Brookwood Bronco and proud to be a part of this community. As always, I thank you for your continued support.