Suárez, Eflin, Alvarado help Phillies shut out Braves
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ranger Suárez pitched six sparkling innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies continued their push toward the club’s first playoff berth in a decade with a 1-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Matt Vierling knocked in the only run in the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly to center that scored J.T. Realmuto.
Suárez allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two.
Zach Eflin got five outs before José Alvarado finished the six-hitter for his second save.
Philadelphia moved within a half-game of San Diego for the National League’s second wild-card spot.
