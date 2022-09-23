Suárez, Eflin, Alvarado help Phillies shut out Braves

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, right, scores past Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud on an RBI-sacrifice fly by Matt Vierling during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia.
By The Associated Press
Sep. 23, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ranger Suárez pitched six sparkling innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies continued their push toward the club’s first playoff berth in a decade with a 1-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Matt Vierling knocked in the only run in the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly to center that scored J.T. Realmuto.

Suárez allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two.

Zach Eflin got five outs before José Alvarado finished the six-hitter for his second save.

Philadelphia moved within a half-game of San Diego for the National League’s second wild-card spot.

