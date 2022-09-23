Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Friday morning. The tropical depression is expected to become a hurricane, approaching the west Florida peninsula Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Path

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to become a tropical storm over the weekend as it tracks through the Caribbean. Early next week, the system is expected to become a hurricane prior to landfall along the west Florida peninsula with heavy rain and strong wind expected in south Florida Tuesday and Wednesday.

Impact on north Georgia

It’s too soon to know whether or not this system will impact north Georgia. However, this system is expected to impact the East Coast next week.

This season

There have been seven named storms so far this season in the Atlantic, with three hurricanes and one major hurricane. The peak of hurricane season was Sept. 10, but the season doesn’t end until Nov. 30.

