81-year-old DeKalb County woman reported missing

81-year-old Ruther Dewitt reported missing
81-year-old Ruther Dewitt reported missing(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County officials need extra help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman.

Officials say Ruther Dewitt is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs.

Dewitt was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, pink top and beige pants with a pink wallet. Officials say she left her residence around 10:30 am and was observed on the neighbor’s surveillance camera walking towards River Road.

If you spot Dewitt, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More than 30 cars vandalized at Morehouse College
Morehouse College students demand extra security after 30 cars were broken into
Abandoned pool next door to the Baker family's DeKalb County home.
DeKalb couple say neighbor’s abandoned pool a breeding ground for mosquitoes
Water Boys of Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta kiosk offers safety solution for water boys
Mother seeks answers after ‘incident’ leaves one Fulton County inmate dead