81-year-old DeKalb County woman reported missing
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County officials need extra help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman.
Officials say Ruther Dewitt is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs.
Dewitt was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, pink top and beige pants with a pink wallet. Officials say she left her residence around 10:30 am and was observed on the neighbor’s surveillance camera walking towards River Road.
If you spot Dewitt, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
