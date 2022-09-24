81-year-old DeKalb County woman reported missing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County officials need extra help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman.

Officials say Ruther Dewitt is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs.

Dewitt was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, pink top and beige pants with a pink wallet. Officials say she left her residence around 10:30 am and was observed on the neighbor’s surveillance camera walking towards River Road.

If you spot Dewitt, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

